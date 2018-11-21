Abandoned: Gold Mine Pawn Shop

| C.S. Young Jr.

I found this abandoned pawn shop building near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.  The beautifully weathered paint and metal surfaces really caught my eye.

Gold Mine Pawn Shop Composition 2
Gold Mine Pawn Shop Composition 3
Gold Mine Pawn Shop Composition 4
Gold Mine Pawn Shop Composition 5
Gold Mine Pawn Shop Composition 1
