I found this abandoned pawn shop building near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. The beautifully weathered paint and metal surfaces really caught my eye.
For the best viewing experience, click on an image to view a high resolution version.
Cheers,
C. S.
Advertisements
7 thoughts on “Abandoned: Gold Mine Pawn Shop”
Reblogged this on maisysabredavid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Thanksgiving, appreciate the reblog 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this. I actually grew up about 20 mins from where you shot this.
LikeLike
Marvelous. I’m following
LikeLike
Ooooh. #4! Yes!
LikeLike
The colours, textures and shapes are just lovely. I think there is something beautiful about abandoned buildings.
LikeLike
The textures are so eye-catching. Kind of rough and chalky
LikeLike